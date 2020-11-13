Sen. Loeffler Bill Aims to 'Modernize' Healthcare System

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) unveiled a new healthcare framework on Friday, aimed at protecting patients with preexisting conditions, lowering the cost of care and increasing consumer choice.

Amidst a runoff election to keep her seat in the upper chamber, Sen. Loeffler’s plan to “modernize” healthcare takes aim at fundamental issues within the healthcare market, including expanding access to insurance that is affordable, ending surprise medical billing, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and ensuring access to care for vulnerable Americans. Additionally, Sen. Loeffler’s legislation aims to continue to combat COVID-19 with American independence by bolstering manufacturing, and ending our reliance on China.

“Americans face a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over how to improve their health care, and that’s why I’m proud to introduce The Modernizing Americans’ Health Care Plan to cover pre-existing conditions, lower costs, increase choices and put patients first,” Sen. Loeffler said. “The Left wants to socialize our nation’s health care, turning it into a government-run system that would limit choice, lower the quality of care and take away private health insurance from roughly 180 million Americans. Throughout the pandemic, I have advocated for a patient-centered approach to health care and greater telehealth services and fought against increasing drug prices and a socialist health system, and this plan will continue to build on those efforts.”

Sen. Loeffler’s opponent in the runoff election, Raphael Warnock, supports the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and a government-run public option.