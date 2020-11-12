GOP

Michigan State GOP Lawmakers Ask for Full Election Audit

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 5:30 PM
Michigan State GOP Lawmakers Ask for Full Election Audit

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Republican state senators in Michigan are requesting a full audit of the 2020 general election after allegations of election improprieties and irregularities. 

“Every citizen deserves to have faith in the integrity of the election process and outcome. It is our responsibility, as elected public servants, to assure the people of Michigan of the process’s integrity through complete transparency and the faithful investigation of any allegations of wrongdoing, fraud, or abuse,” the lawmakers wrote to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Secretary Benson insists that no fraud occurred in Michigan’s electoral process, but the Trump campaign request that irregularities be investigated. President Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit citing unlawful voting procedure and irregularities. 

