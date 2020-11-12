Michigan State GOP Lawmakers Ask for Full Election Audit

Republican state senators in Michigan are requesting a full audit of the 2020 general election after allegations of election improprieties and irregularities.

“Every citizen deserves to have faith in the integrity of the election process and outcome. It is our responsibility, as elected public servants, to assure the people of Michigan of the process’s integrity through complete transparency and the faithful investigation of any allegations of wrongdoing, fraud, or abuse,” the lawmakers wrote to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

They're asking for the audit to be completed before the election results are certified. pic.twitter.com/4xLqMCzF1B — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) November 12, 2020

Secretary Benson insists that no fraud occurred in Michigan’s electoral process, but the Trump campaign request that irregularities be investigated. President Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit citing unlawful voting procedure and irregularities.

NEWS: Trump campaign has filed a federal lawsuit in #Michigan citing multiple witness accounts of irregularities, incompetence, and unlawful vote counting. — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 11, 2020

These election irregularities must be investigated. https://t.co/22Ue21N1pc — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) November 10, 2020