HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Nov 09, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning, NBC News first reported. Just last week, President Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, also tested positive for the virus. 

Dr. Carson attended President Trump’s election night watch party, along with other members of the cabinet.

This is a developing story.

