Sen. Gary Peters Narrowly Hangs on in Michigan Senate Race

Decision Desk projected on Wednesday night that incumbent Democrat Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) will be able to hang onto his vulnerable seat, defeating GOP challenger John James. The battleground race came down to the final days, and James was able to close in on the wide gap in polling. Decision Desk showed that Sen. Peters won reelection by just over one point after Democrats were forced to bail out the vulnerable incumbent in the final weeks. Democrats spent upwards of $30 million to drag Sen. Peters over the finish line.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Peters (D) Has Won Election To The Senate From The State Of MI



Race Called At 11-04 07:27 PM EST



All Results: https://t.co/P8otcaDgvj — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters has defeated Republican challenger John James in Michigan, Insider and @DecisionDeskHQ project https://t.co/OTJQHi4Bml pic.twitter.com/bq1TYAVYQ9 — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) November 5, 2020

The state of Michigan was also called for former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan over alleged fraud and ballots being received late. James’ campaign has not yet conceded the competitive Senate race; the challenger was leading on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, after which the race grew to be within one point.