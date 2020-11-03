An Unhinged Speaker Pelosi: Justice Barrett is an 'Illegitimate Supreme Court Justice'

As voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent the morning undermining a fundamental institution of the federal government. The California lawmaker and Democrats’ “master legislator” said that the newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is “illegitimate.”

Pelosi calls Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Senate, “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 3, 2020

Pelosi says Trump has a "deadly contempt for science" and then described Amy Coney Barrett as an "illegitimate Supreme Court justice." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 3, 2020

Justice Barrett was evaluated by the Senate Judiciary Committee and confirmed by the full Senate last week. Her confirmation is representative of the Senate’s constitutional duty to advise and consent on judicial nominees, and fill vacancies on both the federal bench and Supreme Court.

McConnell, last week: “We live in a constitutional republic. The legitimacy of an outcome does not depend on the feelings it provokes in politicians.” https://t.co/STEZepWGrU — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) November 3, 2020

I’d love for someone to press Pelosi to explain how ACB’s appointment/confirmation was in any way unconstitutional. https://t.co/iJgUFbKSjb — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) November 3, 2020

Not just undermining a constitutionally confirmed Justice but SCOTUS as a whole. https://t.co/iDkdiQGdZX — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) November 3, 2020

Justice Barrett’s confirmation is not illegitimate, and Speaker Pelosi knows this; her rhetoric undermines the institution of the Supreme Court.