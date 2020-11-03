Supreme Court

An Unhinged Speaker Pelosi: Justice Barrett is an 'Illegitimate Supreme Court Justice'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
An Unhinged Speaker Pelosi: Justice Barrett is an 'Illegitimate Supreme Court Justice'

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent the morning undermining a fundamental institution of the federal government. The California lawmaker and Democrats’ “master legislator” said that the newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is “illegitimate.” 

Justice Barrett was evaluated by the Senate Judiciary Committee and confirmed by the full Senate last week. Her confirmation is representative of the Senate’s constitutional duty to advise and consent on judicial nominees, and fill vacancies on both the federal bench and Supreme Court. 

Justice Barrett’s confirmation is not illegitimate, and Speaker Pelosi knows this; her rhetoric undermines the institution of the Supreme Court.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Could Oversee the Electoral College Slaughter of Joe Biden Tonight
Matt Vespa

Pollster Who Got It Right in 2016 Gives His Final Prediction
Leah Barkoukis
Vox Writer Says Liberal SCOTUS Justices Should Encourage People to Take to the Streets
Cortney O'Brien
Joe Scarborough Says MSNBC Won't Air Trump's Declaration of Victory: It's Not Going to Happen
Julio Rosas
Former President Obama Pushes Debunked 'Insider Trading' Lie About Sens. Loeffler and Perdue
Reagan McCarthy
In Election Day Interview, Trump Asked to Give Electoral Vote Prediction
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular