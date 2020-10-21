Iowa

'Misinformation Campaign': Sen. Ernst Pushes Back on Doctored Email Amplified by Democrats

Source: Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) pushed back on an attempted smear from the Left about an endorsement from the Iowa Farm Bureau. A fake email claiming that the organization pulled their endorsement, which Sen. Ernst calls a “misinformation campaign,” was pushed by Democrat operatives and allies of her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield.

The bureau immediately pushed back on the inauthentic email, and reaffirmed the group’s support for Sen. Ernst:

“Recently, a fake email has been circulating through social media that Senator Ernst no longer has the support of Iowa Farm Bureau or our members. This email is fake, and any news reports that speak to its validity are false,” the group said in a release. “Iowa farmers know Senator Joni Ernst understands agriculture and works tirelessly to increase the economic opportunities for Iowa farmers and rural America, and that is why the Iowa Farm Bureau was proud to designate her as a Friend of Agriculture. She continues to have our full support.”

Sen. Ernst noted that she has the support of multiple agricultural groups in Iowa, and condemned the misinformation smear from her opponents.

Senate Majority PAC, the group responsible for much of the amplification of the fake information, is bankrolling Greenfield’s campaign.

