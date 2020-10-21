'Misinformation Campaign': Sen. Ernst Pushes Back on Doctored Email Amplified by Democrats

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) pushed back on an attempted smear from the Left about an endorsement from the Iowa Farm Bureau. A fake email claiming that the organization pulled their endorsement, which Sen. Ernst calls a “misinformation campaign,” was pushed by Democrat operatives and allies of her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield.

Remember when the top DC Super PAC bankrolling @GreenfieldIowa pushed around an obviously fake email to try and discredit @joniernst ?



Greenfield and her allies will stop at nothing to desperately mislead Iowans, including pushing false information. pic.twitter.com/XmJurLWhu8 — Team Joni (@TeamJoni) October 20, 2020

The bureau immediately pushed back on the inauthentic email, and reaffirmed the group’s support for Sen. Ernst:

“Recently, a fake email has been circulating through social media that Senator Ernst no longer has the support of Iowa Farm Bureau or our members. This email is fake, and any news reports that speak to its validity are false,” the group said in a release. “Iowa farmers know Senator Joni Ernst understands agriculture and works tirelessly to increase the economic opportunities for Iowa farmers and rural America, and that is why the Iowa Farm Bureau was proud to designate her as a Friend of Agriculture. She continues to have our full support.”

Sen. Ernst noted that she has the support of multiple agricultural groups in Iowa, and condemned the misinformation smear from her opponents.

.@GreenfieldIowa's allies are resorting to spreading doctored emails to try to defeat me.



They know her message is more aligned with coastal liberals than Iowa voters - it's why I have the support of every ag group that has endorsed in this race. pic.twitter.com/QPyREJXQkH — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) October 21, 2020

Senate Majority PAC, the group responsible for much of the amplification of the fake information, is bankrolling Greenfield’s campaign.