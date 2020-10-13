Senator Kennedy Exposes Democrats' Smears of Judge Barrett

In the final hour of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s second day of confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) brutally exposed Democrats’ smear attempts while questioning Judge Barrett.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) tried to get Judge Barrett to violate judicial independence by indicating how she would rule on certain cases, and insinuated that the 48-year-old Supreme Court nominee is being untruthful about her judicial temperament.

Sen. Kennedy put his Democrat colleagues on blast and allowed Judge Barrett to set the record straight:

.@SenJohnKennedy on oath Supreme Court justices take: "Senator Harris just called you a liar. She said that if you take that oath you'll be lying...Let's just cut to the chase. She said you're a liar. Are you liar?"



Judge Amy Coney Barrett: "I am not a liar Senator Kennedy." pic.twitter.com/blhE7nVb6a — CSPAN (@cspan) October 13, 2020

Judge Barrett’s family has been subjected to a host of vile attacks. Some even insinuate that her two adopted children were unethically brought into her family. Sen. Kennedy allowed Judge Barrett to speak candidly about these despicable attacks from the Left.

Sen Kennedy says: "some butthead professor" says b/c you and your husband have 2 children of color you're a colonialist. The implication is that you're a racist and use your children as props. Judge Barrett says she had to consider such things would be said about her family. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 13, 2020

Judge Barrett reacts to vicious attacks on her family

pic.twitter.com/RvaYbsl45t — JCN (@judicialnetwork) October 13, 2020

