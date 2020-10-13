Senate Judiciary Committee

Senator Kennedy Exposes Democrats' Smears of Judge Barrett

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 8:15 PM
Senator Kennedy Exposes Democrats' Smears of Judge Barrett

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

In the final hour of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s second day of confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) brutally exposed Democrats’ smear attempts while questioning Judge Barrett. 

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) tried to get Judge Barrett to violate judicial independence by indicating how she would rule on certain cases, and insinuated that the 48-year-old Supreme Court nominee is being untruthful about her judicial temperament. 

Sen. Kennedy put his Democrat colleagues on blast and allowed Judge Barrett to set the record straight:

Judge Barrett’s family has been subjected to a host of vile attacks. Some even insinuate that her two adopted children were unethically brought into her family. Sen. Kennedy allowed Judge Barrett to speak candidly about these despicable attacks from the Left.

Follow the rest of our coverage of Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings here.

