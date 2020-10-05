Senate Republicans

Sen. Blackburn Challenges Democrats' Glaring Double Standard For Virtual Confirmation Hearings

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 05, 2020 1:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called for the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be postponed, after two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee tested positive for coronavirus. Sen. Klobuchar, also a member of the committee, said that Judge Barrett’s nomination is too serious to hold hearings virtually. The committee has been holding virtual hearings for nominees since May. 

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also said that hearings for Judge Barrett should be delayed. Sen. Klobuchar previously praised Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for moving hearings to a virtual format on account of COVID-19. Now, Democrats see their colleagues’ coronavirus diagnoses as an avenue to delay Judge Barrett’s confirmation. 

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), one of two GOP women on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called out Democrats’ double-standard for virtual hearings, and noted that the Senate Rules Committee laid out plans to safely hold hearings in a hybrid format.

Chairman Graham indicated that the committee will move forward with Judge Barrett’s confirmation as planned.

