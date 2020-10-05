Sen. Blackburn Challenges Democrats' Glaring Double Standard For Virtual Confirmation Hearings

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called for the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be postponed, after two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee tested positive for coronavirus. Sen. Klobuchar, also a member of the committee, said that Judge Barrett’s nomination is too serious to hold hearings virtually. The committee has been holding virtual hearings for nominees since May.

WALLACE: In May, when Chairman Graham held a virtual hearing, you very much praised him & thanked him for doing that. So you could hold a virtual hearing for Judge Barrett?



KLOBUCHAR: I helped to put them [virtual hearings] together, it's important to give Senators that option. pic.twitter.com/8nPxHDdYdA — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) October 4, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also said that hearings for Judge Barrett should be delayed. Sen. Klobuchar previously praised Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for moving hearings to a virtual format on account of COVID-19. Now, Democrats see their colleagues’ coronavirus diagnoses as an avenue to delay Judge Barrett’s confirmation.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), one of two GOP women on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called out Democrats’ double-standard for virtual hearings, and noted that the Senate Rules Committee laid out plans to safely hold hearings in a hybrid format.

"The Senate Rules committee with ranking member Sen. Klobuchar (D.) approved a process by which we could do hybrid hearings...and the Senate Judiciary Committee has done 21 hybrid hearings."



But now Senate Dems aren't OK with virtual hearings ?? #FillThatSeat pic.twitter.com/FnAsjzMhGu — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 5, 2020

Chairman Graham indicated that the committee will move forward with Judge Barrett’s confirmation as planned.