President Trump Announces Deployment of 150 Million Rapid Coronavirus Tests

Reagan McCarthy
Sep 28, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump delivered an update on the administration’s coronavirus response, from the White House’s Rose Garden on Monday afternoon. The president announced that his administration is sending 150 million coronavirus rapid tests to various states, a move aimed at  allocating tests to vulnerable seniors in nursing homes, teachers who are fostering in-person learning and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The president noted that the United States has surpassed the testing capacity of the European Union and Latin America.

In addition to the testing increase, the Trump administration’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ is making progress on producing a coronavirus vaccine.

