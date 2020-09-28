President Trump Announces Deployment of 150 Million Rapid Coronavirus Tests

President Trump delivered an update on the administration’s coronavirus response, from the White House’s Rose Garden on Monday afternoon. The president announced that his administration is sending 150 million coronavirus rapid tests to various states, a move aimed at allocating tests to vulnerable seniors in nursing homes, teachers who are fostering in-person learning and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Breaking: @realDonaldTrump announces he’s deploying 150 MILLION rapid COVID tests to states. 50 million will go to nursing homes & to protect vulnerable populations, some to HBCUs, & others to help tests teachers. This is building on the 100M+ tests we’ve already done — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) September 28, 2020

#BREAKING: President Trump announces plans to distribute 150 million Abbot rapid tests in the coming weeks.



*50M tests will go to most vulnerable communities

*18M to nursing homes

*10m for home health/hospice

*Nearly 1M for HBCUs



(Thread) — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) September 28, 2020

50 million point-of-care tests will go to those who are most vulnerable to the Coronavirus, including elderly Americans and minority communities. pic.twitter.com/IAVikGchru — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 28, 2020

Another 100 million rapid point-of-care tests will support efforts to reopen economies as quickly as possible, including testing for high-risk communities and educators. pic.twitter.com/gGzpHBzcyZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 28, 2020

The president noted that the United States has surpassed the testing capacity of the European Union and Latin America.

President @realDonaldTrump: Last week we passed 100 million tests, conducting more tests than the European Union and Latin America combined pic.twitter.com/v27EXVpOeV — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 28, 2020

In addition to the testing increase, the Trump administration’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ is making progress on producing a coronavirus vaccine.