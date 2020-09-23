Watch: Democrats Previously Argued the Importance of Nine Justices on the Bench

Democrats are going on the offensive against Republicans’ plans to confirm President Trump’s eventual nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which he plans to announce on Saturday.

Just four years ago, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to hold hearings for former President Obama’s final nominee for the high court, on account of divided government and an outgoing president, Democrats insisted that it was of utmost importance that the Senate confirm Garland in order to have nine justices on the bench: