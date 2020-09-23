Watch: Democrats Previously Argued the Importance of Nine Justices on the Bench

Democrats are going on the offensive against Republicans’ plans to confirm President Trump’s eventual nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which he plans to announce on Saturday.
Just four years ago, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to hold hearings for former President Obama’s final nominee for the high court, on account of divided government and an outgoing president, Democrats insisted that it was of utmost importance that the Senate confirm Garland in order to have nine justices on the bench:
The same Democrats opposing @realdonaldtrump's yet to be named #SCOTUS appointment previously argued the importance of having nine justices.— America Rising Squared (@ARSquared) September 23, 2020
They should stop being hypocrites and #FillThatSeat pic.twitter.com/XmeRVdQYMZ
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is spearheading the Democrat-led charge against President Trump’s eventual nominee, accused Republicans of not doing their jobs in 2016 when McConnell was constitutionally justified in not holding hearings:
Attn GOP: Senate has confirmed 17 #SCOTUS justices in presidential election years. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/Mdm0P5SRC4— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 23, 2016
.@SenateDems know the importance of a full #SCOTUS. When will the GOP realize #WeNeedNine & agree to #DoYourJob?— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 26, 2016
In regard to confirming a Supreme Court nominee, considering which parties control the White House and Senate, history is on the side of Republicans:
29 election year #SCOTUS vacancies:— Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) September 23, 2020
10 TIMES: the President and Senate were divided parties. 9/10 of those times, the nominee was rejected. (see: 2016)
19 TIMES: The President and Senate were the same party (see: 2020). 18/19 of those times, the vacancy was filled.