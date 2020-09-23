Senate Democrats
Watch: Democrats Previously Argued the Importance of Nine Justices on the Bench

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 7:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are going on the offensive against Republicans’ plans to confirm President Trump’s eventual nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which he plans to announce on Saturday.

Just four years ago, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to hold hearings for former President Obama’s final nominee for the high court, on account of divided government and an outgoing president, Democrats insisted that it was of utmost importance that the Senate confirm Garland in order to have nine justices on the bench:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is spearheading the Democrat-led charge against President Trump’s eventual nominee, accused Republicans of not doing their jobs in 2016 when McConnell was constitutionally justified in not holding hearings:

In regard to confirming a Supreme Court nominee, considering which parties control the White House and Senate, history is on the side of Republicans:

Most Popular