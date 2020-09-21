Senate Democrats

Sen. Schumer's 'Windowless Basement' Democrats Gaslight Voters on SCOTUS Ahead of Fight for Senate Majority

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democrats are pushing revisionist history on the Senate’s constitutional duty of giving advice and consent in the filling of vacancies on the bench of the high court. Led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Democrats vow to use “every tool at their disposal” to block the confirmation of a new justice before the election. Selectively citing the precedent set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, Democrats now oppose seating a justice during an election year, after previously demanding that Senate Republicans “do their jobs” and fill the seat of former Justice Antonin Scalia ahead of the 2016 general election. 

While Sen. Schumer hopes to flip the majority in the upper chamber, he shields battleground state candidates from the public eye in his infamous “windowless basement,” but the candidates all took a signal from Sen. Schumer to oppose a Supreme Court nomination ahead of the election.

A Supreme Court vacancy changes competitive races and will undoubtedly drive voter turnout. In the 2018 midterm elections, after the controversial, blisteringly partisan confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, every Democrat in a competitive senate race who opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation ultimately lost their election. 

