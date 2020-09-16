College Football
Trump Campaign Celebrates the Return of Big Ten Football

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The Big Ten conference announced the return of football, starting in late October, after previously postponing the season on account of COVID-19 concerns. President Trump advocated for college football to resume as schools weighed restrictions, encouraging the safe return to play on-time for the sake of both athletes and spectators.

After the conference’s announcement on Wednesday morning, the Trump campaign celebrated the return of Big Ten football and credited the president for the news. The president’s re-election campaign argued that former Vice President Joe Biden would not have advocated for the return of college football, as he pushed for increased lockdowns during COVID-19 rather than opening the economy back up.

The safe return of college football is a win for institutions and the economy.

