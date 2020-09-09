Here is President Trump's List of Potential Supreme Court Nominees

President Trump unveiled his list of nominees for a potential Supreme Court vacancy, were he to win a second term in November. The president’s list of 20 additional candidates for the high court is stacked with originalist judges.

"Today I am announcing 20 additions to my original list of candidates for the United States Supreme Court," Pres. Trump says. "Should there be another vacancy on the Supreme Court during my presidency, my nominee will come from the names I have shared with the American public." pic.twitter.com/g7sN2MUp2f — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 9, 2020

The president pointed to all that is at stake if Democrats’ take power in November, and are able to confirm "radical justices" to the bench:

“Radical justices will erase the Second Amendment, silence political speech and require taxpayers to fund extreme late-term abortions,” President Trump said.

President Trump originally released a list of jurists for potential vacancies in 2016, while running against Hillary Clinton, before eventually nominating two well-qualified jurists to the bench of the high court during his first term in office. In addition to the original group of top-contenders, particularly Judges Amy Cony Barrett, Thomas Hardiman and Amul Thapar, the president's new list includes a few familiar names, including GOP Senators Ted Cruz (TX), Tom Cotton (AR) and Josh Hawley (MO), and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

List of the 20 new additions to Trump's Supreme Court list pic.twitter.com/POo6qtzGBi — Melissa Quinn (@MelissaQuinn97) September 9, 2020

Also deputy White House counsel Kate Todd — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) September 9, 2020

President Trump has made appointing well-qualified jurists, to the federal judiciary and Supreme Court, a priority during his first-term in office, as the White House noted:

“President Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees demonstrates his commitment to appointing originalists, who will abide by the Constitution, and textualists, who will implement the plain meaning of statutes," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. "They will uphold the rule of law and ensure that America continues to shine as a beacon of freedom and justice around the world.”

The president pressed Joe Biden to follow his lead, and release his list of potential appointments to the Supreme Court.