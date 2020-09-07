Joe Biden

Biden Taps Buttigieg, Rice and Yates for Presidential Transition Team

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 07, 2020 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Taps Buttigieg, Rice and Yates for Presidential Transition Team

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former Vice President Joe Biden expanded his presidential transition team over the weekend, tapping a handful of high-profile Democrats to lead the effort if he were to win in November. Included on Biden’s transition team is former UN Ambassador Susan Rice, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, among others. The former vice president also added four additional co-chairs to work alongside Ted Kaufman, a former Senator from Delaware and long-time Biden ally.

The presidential transition team works to liaise between the staff of the outgoing president and the president-elect. Members of the team are tasked with laying the groundwork for governance, including presidential appointments, at the beginning of a new administration. 

"We are preparing for this transition amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy. This is a transition like no other, and the team being assembled will help Joe Biden meet the urgent challenges facing our country on day one," Kaufman said. "The co-chairs, advisory board, and senior staff are a diverse group of experts who are committed to helping a possible Biden-Harris administration beat the public health crisis and put Americans back to work in good-paying jobs."

With the ongoing pandemic, a possible transition will be unlike any other.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Swing-State Labor Union Endorses President Trump's Re-Election
Reagan McCarthy
A 2016 Labor Day Prediction That Still Stings Liberal America
Matt Vespa
Vice President Pence Hits Kamala Harris for Voting Against USMCA
Reagan McCarthy
Nikki Haley Demands that the Biden Camp 'Take Down' Their Latest Ad
Cortney O'Brien
President Trump Touts Economic Recovery During Labor Day Address
Reagan McCarthy
MLB Umpire Steps Up for Trump After Ejecting Nationals' GM From Game
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular