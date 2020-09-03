AG Barr Eviscerates Democrats' Mail-in Voting Scheme

Attorney General Bill Barr set the record straight on universal mail-in voting, a nationalized program that Democrats hope to implement before November's general election.

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, AG Barr pointed to the findings of the bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker. The commission found in 2009 that a massive mail-in voting program will undoubtedly lead to fraud and coercion on a large scale. Blitzer acknowledged the findings but said that such fraud had only occurred on a few instances, but as Barr noted, a massive mail-in voting program, of the stature that Democrats desire, has not yet been used in a federal election. The attorney general draws an important distinction between mail-in and absentee voting, two different voting methods that Democrats refuse to differentiate between.