Adam Schiff Says That President Trump is 'Fanning the Flames of Violence' as Democrats Ignore Riots

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: Senate Television via AP

As violence escalates in cities, including Kenosha, Portland and Chicago, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) accused President Trump of “fanning the flames” of violence. The California Democrat and architect of the failed impeachment of President Trump told CNN’s Dana Bash that the president is using the violent riots, which have burdened numerous business owners and residents unfairly, for political gain.

Schiff conveniently leaves out is that President Trump has offered multiple times to send federal resources and law enforcement agents to cities to quell violence that mayors and governors have proven to be unable to handle themselves. The president’s offers have not been received politely; the Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler (D), even told the president to “stay away.”

He also made a false assertion about Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, claiming that she said that she believes that the violence is “helpful” to the administration. In true Schiff fashion, he selectively quoted Conway. She was responding to a claim by Pete Buttigieg, in which he said that President Trump owns the violence plaguing cities, when each city seeing unrest is run by Democrats who refuse to acknowledge the riots:

“...the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who is best on public safety and law and order,” Conway said.

Democrats continue to turn a blind eye to violence as American cities are devastated by violent, left-wing protesters.

