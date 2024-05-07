Senators Demand Answers About Biden's Illegal Ammunition Delay to Israel
Tipsheet

Boy Scouts Unveils New 'Inclusive' Name

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 07, 2024 4:45 PM

After 114 years, Boy Scouts of America (BSA) will change its name to Scouting America in an effort to rebrand and become more inclusive, the organization announced on Tuesday. 

On X (formerly Twitter), the organization stated that the new name is “reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting.”

Roger Krone, the organization’s president, said in an interview ahead of the announcement that memberships are at a record low and that the new name will be more inclusive. 

“Part of my job is to reduce all the barriers I possibly can for people to accept us as an organization and to join,” Krone said, adding that the name sends the message that children “can come to this program, they can bring their authentic self, they can be who they are, and they will be welcomed here.”

“In the next 100 years we want any youth in America to feel very, very welcome to come into our programs,” he added.

According to the Associated Press, the announcement came after the organization filed for bankruptcy and “a flood of sexual abuse claims.”

Predictably, many conservative voices called out the organization for rebranding. 

“Do you plan on letting your boys join the Trans Scouts?” Michael Knowles wrote on X.

“They've taken something created to be entirely and utterly exclusive and deemed it not inclusive enough,” women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines wrote.

The official rebrand will go into effect on Feb. 8, 2025, which is the organization’s 115th anniversary. 

Last year, Boys Scouts of America (BSA) agreed to pay over $2.4 billion to settle claims of sexual abuse by tens of thousands of former scouts who said they’d been sexually abused by BSA officials and volunteers. 

Not to mention, in 2017, BSA opened its doors to children who believe they are “transgender.” 

