Ivanka Trump Rips 'Empty Vessel' Biden and Makes a Compelling Case for Trump's Re-Election

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 6:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

First Daughter and Advisor to President Trump, Ivanka Trump, introduced her father at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention (RNC). Four years after introducing then-candidate Donald Trump, she underscored her father’s accomplishments during his first term in office.

Trump outlined her father’s accomplishments for the American people, including landmark criminal justice reform, job creation, fairer trade deals, global women’s economic empowerment and tax cuts. She pitched her father as the “common-sense” president that transcends traditional partisan ideals and is "unapologetic about his beliefs":

“Many of the issues my father has championed are not historically Republican priorities. Yet where Washington chooses sides, our president chooses common sense. Where politicians choose party, our president chooses people.” 

She went on to subtly attack Joe Biden as an “empty vessel” and pitch her father as a “warrior”:

“America doesn’t need another empty vessel who will do whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands. Now more than ever, America needs four more years of a warrior in the White House.”

