Former Vice President Joe Biden finally addressed the violence and unrest plaguing cities nationwide after months of passing the protests off as “peaceful.” The newly-minted Democratic nominee for president told Twitter followers that “violence won’t heal us”:

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick.



Is this the country we want to be?



Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R,NY-21) called out Biden’s months-long delay in condemning violence, and the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) failure to draw a distinction between peaceful protesters and violent rioters. The New York Republican believes that “law and order” and “public safety” will be a top issue at the ballot box in November:

“This is a real, clear choice...For Joe Biden, it’s too-little, too-late. He has been silent for two and a half months but they [Democrats] are now talking about this because voters are watching their TV screens and are concerned about the safety and security of their community. This is going to become one of the key, deciding issues as people head to the polls this November,” Stefanik said on Fox and Friends. “As we poll top issues, crime and law enforcement continue to grow as one of the top issues that will ensure people make the decision of who they vote for this November.”

Voters are in-tune to the violence that is taking over American cities. While polling fluctuates, President Trump is clearly winning the messaging in favor of “law and order,” as Stefanik said.