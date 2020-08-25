DHS

President Trump Nominates Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to Permanent Capacity

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 1:50 PM
President Trump Nominates Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to Permanent Capacity

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he will nominate Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chad Wolf to officially head the department. Wolf has acted as chief of DHS since November of 2019, replacing former acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan, who took over the operations of the department after former DHS Secretary Kristjen Nielsen resigned. 

Last week, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) raised questions about Wolf’s ascension to the position of acting secretary, claiming that Wolf was appointed “by reference to an invalid order of succession.”

Wolf has helped the administration navigate the senseless violence that is plaguing American cities, via Operation Legend aimed at combatting crime, and demonstrates zero-tolerance for violent protesters who seek to destroy federal property:

President Trump must formally inform the Senate of Acting Secretary Wolf’s nomination to serve in the role permanently, and Wolf will have to be confirmed by the upper chamber.

