RNC

Tiffany Trump Highlights Administration's Commitment to Freedom in RNC Address

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 10:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Tiffany Trump Highlights Administration's Commitment to Freedom in RNC Address

Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Trump, spoke during the second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), and made the case for the policies implemented by her father that ignited the American economy:

She urged viewers to “transcend political boundaries” at the ballot box in November,

“This election I urge each and every one of you to transcend political boundaries. This is a fight for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America,” Trump said. “I urge you to make your judgement based on results and not rhetoric.”

Trump pointed to the administration’s fight for of diversity thought and individual freedom for Americans:

“We believe in equality of opportunity. We believe in freedom of thought and expression. Think what you want. Seek out the truth. Learn from those with different opinions. Then freely, make your voice heard to the world. We believe in school choice, because a child’s zip code in America should not determine their future. We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths....And we believe in the American spirit. A country founded on ideas, not identity. A country where our differences are embraced. And the only country where the word “dream” has been attached to it. Because in America, your life is yours to chart.”

Follow the rest of the second night of the RNC here.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE: Night Two - The 2020 Republican National Convention
Rand Paul's Speech Was a Staunch Reminder That The '94 Crime Bill Is Still a Major Problem For Biden
Ellie Bufkin

WATCH LIVE: Townhall Media Commentary of Night 2 of the 2020 RNC
Townhall.com Staff
BLM Activists Are Now Accosting White People While They Eat at Restaurants
Katie Pavlich
Larry Kudlow Pitches President Trump's Economic Policies to Voters During RNC Speech
Reagan McCarthy

Vile Rioters in Kenosha Beat a Man to a Bloody Pulp for Defending His Business
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular