Tiffany Trump Highlights Administration's Commitment to Freedom in RNC Address

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Trump, spoke during the second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), and made the case for the policies implemented by her father that ignited the American economy:

Tiffany Trump at the #RNC2020: "As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again." https://t.co/JmcvCPLEOV pic.twitter.com/JwtA1sjB8a — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 26, 2020

She urged viewers to “transcend political boundaries” at the ballot box in November,

“This election I urge each and every one of you to transcend political boundaries. This is a fight for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America,” Trump said. “I urge you to make your judgement based on results and not rhetoric.”

Trump pointed to the administration’s fight for of diversity thought and individual freedom for Americans:

“We believe in equality of opportunity. We believe in freedom of thought and expression. Think what you want. Seek out the truth. Learn from those with different opinions. Then freely, make your voice heard to the world. We believe in school choice, because a child’s zip code in America should not determine their future. We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths....And we believe in the American spirit. A country founded on ideas, not identity. A country where our differences are embraced. And the only country where the word “dream” has been attached to it. Because in America, your life is yours to chart.”

