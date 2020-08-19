DNC Presents Biden As a 'Healing' Candidate While Ignoring Violent Riots

The Democratic National Convention is underway, and former Vice President Joe Biden became the party's official nominee for president on Tuesday night. Pre-taped speeches from lawmakers, former presidents and cabinet officials and pundits alike all showed the Democratic Party's leaders rallying around Biden.

Speakers picked apart President Trump's first term in office and propped Biden up as the leader that America needs, but refused to address the elephant in the room: the violence and rioting currently destroying a handful of America's cities. The DNC even gave speaking slots to Mayors Lori Lightfoot of Chicago and Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., while the pair of mayors both did not acknowledge the unrest occurring in the cities that they are supposed to be governing.