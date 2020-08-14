'Squad' Member Condemns Historic Middle East Peace Deal

A notoriously anti-Semitic member of the Democratic “squad” within Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), took to Twitter to condemn the historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that was announced by President Trump on Thursday.
Named the “Abraham Accord,” the deal says that the UAE will recognize the legitimacy of Israel.
President @realDonaldTrump "made clear that the problems of the Middle East can only be solved when people of all faiths come together to fight Islamic extremism and pursue economic opportunity."— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 13, 2020
This agreement will be known as the Abraham Accord. pic.twitter.com/MKxrnyRaEN
The agreement between President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed is nothing short of historic for the normalization of relations between the two nations, but Rep. Tlaib called the accord “a sweetheart business deal.”
The focus needs to be on promoting solidarity between Palestinians & Israelis who are joining together in struggle to end an apartheid system. We must stand with the people.— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 13, 2020
This Trump/Netanyahu deal will not alleviate Palestinian suffering—it will further normalize it.
The agreement is not a “business deal,” but a historic step in the direction of peace between Israel and an Arab state for the first time in over two decades. Rep. Tlaib repeatedly voices her opposition to Israel, so this tone-deaf reaction to a historic peace deal is unsurprising.