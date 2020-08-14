Israel
'Squad' Member Condemns Historic Middle East Peace Deal

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

A notoriously anti-Semitic member of the Democratic “squad” within Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), took to Twitter to condemn the historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that was announced by President Trump on Thursday. 

Named the “Abraham Accord,” the deal says that the UAE will recognize the legitimacy of Israel.

The agreement between President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed is nothing short of historic for the normalization of relations between the two nations, but Rep. Tlaib called the accord “a sweetheart business deal.”

The agreement is not a “business deal,” but a historic step in the direction of peace between Israel and an Arab state for the first time in over two decades. Rep. Tlaib repeatedly voices her opposition to Israel, so this tone-deaf reaction to a historic peace deal is unsurprising.

