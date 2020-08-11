Ivanka Trump To Announce $122M in New W-GDP Programs

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump is furthering her landmark Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative, housed at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), that aims to empower women economically.

Per a White House official, Trump will join National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick, and Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues Kelley Currie to announce the release of ten interagency W-GDP legal reform action plans and $122 million in new partnerships and programs within W-GDP at the USAID.

“The W-GDP Fund was created to source and scale the most innovative programs to advance women’s economic empowerment,” Trump said. “We are leveraging the resources and expertise of the U.S. government and the private sector so that activities have enduring, deep effects on the communities they reach.”

The group of officials will be joined by presidents and CEOs of companies participating in the W-GDP initiative, including Microsoft, Mastercard, Reliance Foundation, Walmart and WEConnect International.

“The clearest avenues of hope and the fastest strategies for recovery lie in efforts that are already well underway: the economic empowerment of women. When so much in our lives has had to stop, now is exactly the time to go full speed ahead on this effort because supporting women, supporting their business and making them economically resilient pays off for everyone—their families, their communities, their larger economies, and perhaps most importantly, themselves," said Ajay Banga, CEO of Mastercard. "That is why Mastercard is proud to be partnering with W-GDP and USAID to advance women’s economic opportunities and to be fostering a more inclusive digital economy through a number of efforts.”

The W-GDP initiative is the first of its kind, and a whole-of-government approach to female economic empowerment. The effort utilizes partnerships between the private and public sectors, and aims to reach 50 million women across the developing world by 2025.

At 2:00 p.m. EDT, Deputy Secretary Biegun, Advisor @IvankaTrump, NSA O'Brien, @USAIDBGlick, and Ambassador Currie will host a virtual event on the #WGDP Initiative. Watch live here on Twitter, https://t.co/gKqNu1rmLK, https://t.co/58Uc9lIgDz, and https://t.co/Avfb219JkI. — Department of State (@StateDept) August 11, 2020

The W-GDP initiative is a shining example of a unique effort by the administration to both invest in and empower women economically.