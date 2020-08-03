Department of Labor

President Trump Signs Executive Order Instructing Federal Agencies to 'Hire American'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 03, 2020 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump signed an executive order that aims to prioritize American workers on Monday, hoping to promote “hiring American,” by barring federal agencies from replacing domestic workers with foreign contractors. The order targets job outsourcing within federal agencies that replaces American jobs with inexpensive foreign labor via H-1B visas.

“We believe jobs must be offered to American workers first,” the president said.

This executive order mirrors President Trump’s commitment to putting American workers first, especially given the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 that is felt by Americans in all job sectors.

