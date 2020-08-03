President Trump signed an executive order that aims to prioritize American workers on Monday, hoping to promote “hiring American,” by barring federal agencies from replacing domestic workers with foreign contractors. The order targets job outsourcing within federal agencies that replaces American jobs with inexpensive foreign labor via H-1B visas.

“We believe jobs must be offered to American workers first,” the president said.

"Today, I am signing an executive order to ensure that the Federal government lives by a very simple rule: Hire American." ???? pic.twitter.com/G8YGU99XMb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 3, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump: "We're finalizing H-1B regulations so that no American worker is replaced ever again." pic.twitter.com/aQs53zPiso — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 3, 2020

POTUS is signing an EO to promote HIRING AMERICAN by:



??Focusing on US labor in Federal contracts



??Ensuring only US citizens are appointed to competitive service



??Stopping employers from moving H-1B workers to other job sites to displace US workershttps://t.co/PrSUNmF411 — White House Rapid Response (@WHRapidResponse) August 3, 2020

Our Federal Government should not replace perfectly qualified Americans with workers from other countries.



President @realDonaldTrump is signing an executive order to ensure that American labor is always put first in Federal contracts. https://t.co/GZV8LHnz2B — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 3, 2020

.@POTUS signed an Executive Order today that takes steps to prevent American workers from being displaced by foreign workers. Ending fraud and abuse of the H-1B system and protecting American workers are top priorities of @USDOL and the Administration. #HireAmerican — Secretary Scalia (@SecGeneScalia) August 3, 2020

This executive order mirrors President Trump’s commitment to putting American workers first, especially given the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 that is felt by Americans in all job sectors.