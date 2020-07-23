Nancy Pelosi

House Passes Bipartisan Legislation to Remove Confederate Statues from Capitol

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
House Passes Bipartisan Legislation to Remove Confederate Statues from Capitol

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night to remove statues that commemorate the Confederacy from the Capitol by a vote of 305-113. All of the votes against the legislation came from GOP lawmakers, while 72 Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the removal of Confederate statues. 

The legislation, sponsored by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), instructs the Architect of the Capitol to remove at least ten statues, including those of General Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. The bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the Supreme Court's 1857 Dred Scott decision, would also be removed from the Capitol and replaced with that of Chief Justice Thurgood Marshall.

“Today, the House is taking a long overdue and historic step to ensure that individuals we honor here in our Capitol represent our nation's highest ideals and not the worst in its history,” Rep. Hoyer said

Recommended
Dems: The Antifa Party
Ann Coulter

House GOP Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) were among the Republicans who supported the legislation, while Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the third-ranking House Republican, did not.

The legislation now heads to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) desk.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Did You Catch the Embarrassing Error in Chicago Mayor's Attack on Trump Regarding Federal Agents in Cities?
Matt Vespa
'Unhinged': Dem Rep Accuses Trump of Wanting to Be 'Grand Wizard of the KKK'
Leah Barkoukis
Ted Gets Teargassed
Leah Barkoukis
Joe Biden: You Can’t Blame China for COVID Because All These Asian Folk Look the Same
Matt Vespa

Critics Clobber Biden For Calling Trump the First 'Racist' President
Bronson Stocking

Rand Paul Calls For the Impeachment of Andrew Cuomo Over 'Disastrous' Nursing Home Policy
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular