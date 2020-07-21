Mitch McConnell

Leader McConnell Indicates That Next Coronavirus Relief Package Will Include Additional Stimulus Checks

Reagan McCarthy

|
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 11:25 AM
Leader McConnell Indicates That Next Coronavirus Relief Package Will Include Additional Stimulus Checks

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Negotiations for additional COVID-19 stimulus legislation are underway on Capitol Hill, in consultation with the White House and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) indicated that Senate Republicans will support an additional round of stimulus checks, as well as more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). 

Leader McConnell also argued for $105 billion in funding for schools to reopen safely in the Fall. 

GOP leadership has taken various stances on the potential to legislate additional relief funding to small businesses via the PPP, and Leader McConnell said that additional funding will target “hardest-hit businesses:”

Leader McConnell did not yet discuss a payroll tax cut, which is supported by the White House and Secretary Mnuchin, but has less support in both chambers of Congress.

