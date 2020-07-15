Biden Lies About Trump Administration's Middle-Class Tax Cut

Former Vice President Joe Biden vowed to repeal President Trump's landmark tax cuts if elected in November. The Democratic nominee promised to scrap the largest middle-class tax cut since former President Ronald Reagan's administration, not just tax cuts for upper tax brackets.

When pressed by CBS News about the comprehensive tax cuts on middle-class tax brackets, that averaged to $1,260 per American household, Biden deemed the tax cut "negligible," and promised that undoing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would be the "first thing" on his presidential agenda: