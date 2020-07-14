Abortion

Amy McGrath Equates Late-Term Abortion With C-Sections

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Amy McGrath Equates Late-Term Abortion With C-Sections

Source: AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File

Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath, who managed to narrowly win her primary a few weeks ago, pushes radical rhetoric on abortion as she seeks to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in November. 

As Team Mitch previously pointed out, McGrath refuses to draw a distinction between trimesters for abortion; she previously said that she was "100 percent pro-choice." When pressed on where exactly she would begin to oppose abortion, and if a woman could elect to have an abortion while already in labor, McGrath used the evergreen cop-out that is a favor of Democrats.

“I don’t think that government should be involved in a woman’s right to choose what is happening to her body,” McGrath said of regulating abortion based on trimesters. 

McGrath’s far-left rhetoric is not unique to her long-shot bid against Leader McConnell. In her 2018 run for the House of Representatives, McGrath actually likened late-term abortion to a C-section, claiming that “no one” supports late term abortion:

“No one would ever dream of that [late-term abortion] scenario. It's called a C-Section!”

The Senate hopeful went on to say that questions about her stance on late-term abortion are “offensive,” but her response really misses the mark. What is truly offensive is McGrath’s refusal to take a real stance on abortion while asking voters to elect her to the upper chamber in Congress. Indeed, McGrath likening late-term abortion, a horrific procedure disguised as a “woman’s choice,” to a C-Section is offensive to any woman who has endured the latter medical procedure to bring a child into the world.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump Threatens Federal Action in Violent, Democrat Run Cities
Katie Pavlich
MSNBC Host's Face After Pediatricians Say It's Time to Send Kids Back to School Is Priceless
Matt Vespa

Why the Lefty Mob Is Gunning After the Texas Rangers
Matt Vespa
Elizabeth Warren to Participate in Dodd-Frank Event Sponsored by Company Headed by Multi-Millionaire
Reagan McCarthy

LATEST: White House Reacts to Reports of UK Severing Ties with China's Huawei
Guy Benson
Cuomo Reveals Eyebrow Raising 'New York Tough' Poster
Alex Corey
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular