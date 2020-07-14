Amy McGrath Equates Late-Term Abortion With C-Sections

Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath, who managed to narrowly win her primary a few weeks ago, pushes radical rhetoric on abortion as she seeks to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in November.

As Team Mitch previously pointed out, McGrath refuses to draw a distinction between trimesters for abortion; she previously said that she was "100 percent pro-choice." When pressed on where exactly she would begin to oppose abortion, and if a woman could elect to have an abortion while already in labor, McGrath used the evergreen cop-out that is a favor of Democrats.

“I don’t think that government should be involved in a woman’s right to choose what is happening to her body,” McGrath said of regulating abortion based on trimesters.

McGrath’s far-left rhetoric is not unique to her long-shot bid against Leader McConnell. In her 2018 run for the House of Representatives, McGrath actually likened late-term abortion to a C-section, claiming that “no one” supports late term abortion:

“No one would ever dream of that [late-term abortion] scenario. It's called a C-Section!”

The Senate hopeful went on to say that questions about her stance on late-term abortion are “offensive,” but her response really misses the mark. What is truly offensive is McGrath’s refusal to take a real stance on abortion while asking voters to elect her to the upper chamber in Congress. Indeed, McGrath likening late-term abortion, a horrific procedure disguised as a “woman’s choice,” to a C-Section is offensive to any woman who has endured the latter medical procedure to bring a child into the world.