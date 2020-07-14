Biden Unveils $2 Trillion Environmental Plan Aimed at Clean Energy

Former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a new plan to combat climate change, if elected in November. The Democrats’ nominee calls for a streamlined overhaul of the energy sector by 2035, exclusively operating on clean energy. Biden’s plan, as part of his “Build Back Better” campaign, allocates $2 trillion to advancing clean energy in the short term. The plan will include investments in the infrastructure, power and housing sectors in hopes of creating more jobs.

“At this moment of profound crisis, we have the opportunity to build a more resilient, sustainable economy – one that will put the United States on an irreversible path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050,” his campaign said in a release. “The investments will make sure the communities who have suffered the most from pollution are first to benefit — including low-income rural and urban communities, communities of color, and Native communities. And, Biden’s plan will empower workers to organize unions and bargain collectively with their employers as they rebuild the middle class and a more sustainable future.”

The Trump campaign pointed to the inevitable destruction of jobs in the oil, gas and coal sectors that would occur as a result of Biden’s environmental plan:

The former vice president is undoubtedly trying to appease the far-left wing of the Democratic Party. He recently tasked Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), an architect and proponent of the Green New Deal, with constructing parts of his climate agenda.