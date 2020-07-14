Tommy Tuberville Defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama GOP Senate Primary

The highly contested GOP primary for the Senate race in Alabama ended on Tuesday night, with former Auburn University Football coach Tommy Tuberville defeating former Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Tuberville emerged victorious in the battle for Sessions’ former seat before President Trump tapped him to be Attorney General.

President Trump spoke vehemently against his former attorney general, and threw his full support behind Tuberville. The president praised Tuberville’s victory as “a great win:”

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said that Tuberville “has what it takes” to defeat incumbent Sen. Jones in November:

“As a true political outsider, Tommy Tuberville has what it takes to stand up for the people of Alabama, conservative values and President Trump – and most importantly, defeat Doug Jones. I look forward to another victory for Tuberville in November and working with him to build on President Trump’s and our Republican Senate Majority’s record of accomplishment.”

Tuberville will face Democratic Sen. Jones in November, in what Cook Political Report rates as a “Lean Republican” race.