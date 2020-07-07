WHO

Trump Administration Formally Withdraws From World Health Organization

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 07, 2020 2:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that the United States will formally withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO). President Trump previously announced in May that the United States would be taking steps to “terminate” our relationship with the WHO.

“China’s pattern of misconduct is well-known. For decades, they’ve ripped off the United States like no one has ever done before. Hundreds of billions of dollars per year were lost dealing with China, especially over the years during the prior administration. China raided our factories, off-shored our jobs, gutted our industries, stole our intellectual property and violated their commitments under the World Trade Organization,” the president said in May

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez (NJ), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted the news and claimed that the withdrawal “won’t protect American lives:”

The president’s bold move to cut ties with the WHO renews the administration’s commitment to push back on anti-American governance, and the WHO’s complicity with the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) cover up of COVID-19.

