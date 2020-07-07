Trump Administration Formally Withdraws From World Health Organization

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that the United States will formally withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO). President Trump previously announced in May that the United States would be taking steps to “terminate” our relationship with the WHO.

“China’s pattern of misconduct is well-known. For decades, they’ve ripped off the United States like no one has ever done before. Hundreds of billions of dollars per year were lost dealing with China, especially over the years during the prior administration. China raided our factories, off-shored our jobs, gutted our industries, stole our intellectual property and violated their commitments under the World Trade Organization,” the president said in May.

#NEW: The Trump Admin. officially withdraws the U.S. from the World Health Organization. — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) July 7, 2020

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez (NJ), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted the news and claimed that the withdrawal “won’t protect American lives:”

Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic.



To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 7, 2020

The president’s bold move to cut ties with the WHO renews the administration’s commitment to push back on anti-American governance, and the WHO’s complicity with the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) cover up of COVID-19.