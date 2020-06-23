Senate Democrats

'Changing the Goalposts': Sen. Scott Calls Out Democrats' Opposition to Police Reform Bill

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The GOP Senate majority is set to vote on police reform legislation introduced by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), also known as the JUSTICE Act. Senate Democrats signaled that they will block the legislation, claiming that the bill is “half-assed” and does not reach far enough. The JUSTICE Act will ban the use of chokeholds, improve hiring practices and regulate “no-knock” warrants, among other things, but does not include an explicit provision to end qualified immunity. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) originally demanded that Leader McConnell bring a bill to the Senate floor before the Fourth of July, and though Republicans have done just that, Democrats will not come to the table to work out a bipartisan piece of legislation. Sen. Scott accused Democrats of moving the goalposts:

Sen. Scott made clear that demanding accountability for police officers, while not demonizing law enforcement as a whole, is the goal:

Sen. Scott's monumental JUSTICE Act is the first major piece of police-reform legislation to be considered by the Senate in over two decades. In need of 60 votes to pass through the upper chamber, the Senate is slated to vote on the JUSTICE Act on Wednesday.

