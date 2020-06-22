Venezuela

'Against Socialism and on the Side of Freedom:' McEnany Clarifies Administration's Support for Juan Guaidó

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made the administration’s stance on the power struggle in Venezuela clear during her briefing on Monday. President Trump recognizes Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela over the infamous socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro. McEnany affirmed that the administration stands for freedom, even outside of our borders:

“[We’ve stood] against socialism and on the side of freedom.”

McEnany pointed out that the Obama administration did little to liberate Venezuelans from Maduro's socialist authority, despite the abundance of human rights violations committed by his regime. Former Vice President Joe Biden met with Maduro while in office, as she points out:

Rumors of President Trump’s lack of confidence in Guaidó as a leader gained traction, but the president doubled down on his support for the opposition leader, and for freedom over socialism. He clarified that he would only meet Maduro under the circumstances of the dictator's resignation from power:

Most Popular