First Lady Melania Trump Celebrates 100 Years of Women's Suffrage

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled a new exhibit to honor and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote, while showcasing young Americans. Coined Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage by the First Lady, the initiative will feature artwork from America’s youth on the historic milestone.

The First Lady encourages students in grades 3-12 to submit their work and will select one submission from each state to be exhibited. The First Lady said that she hoped this project would encourage America’s youth to “engage in the history behind this consequential movement in their own home state.”

Excited to announce my youth engagement project, "Building the Movement: America's Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage" honoring the centennial anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. Stay tuned on how your child can participate in this educational activity! pic.twitter.com/hmKYRiuf8b — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 15, 2020

Based on “suffragists, suffrage symbols, or suffrage events,” the project spearheaded by the First Lady will foster dialogue on a historic anniversary among America’s youth.

“In honor of the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, First Lady Melania Trump and the White House Office of the Curator are excited to announce a youth awareness and engagement project called Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage,” Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff to the First Lady, told Townhall. “The goal of the project is to encourage children to learn about women’s suffrage both on a national and state level while also encouraging creativity and family discussions on this important moment in American history. Children are asked to submit their drawings by July 6th and winners will be selected to have their art displayed in an exhibit that will launch this August.”

The White House’s commemoration of this year’s historic anniversary of women getting the right to vote reinforces the administration’s commitment to empowering women. Under President Trump, the unemployment rate for women has remained steady at historic lows, while female participation in the workforce continues to rise. On top of historic economic numbers, the Trump administration’s National Security Council (NSC), which advises the president on national security, is comprised of 50 percent women, a first in the council’s history.