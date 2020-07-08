Media Bias

Environmentalist Censored for Opposing Climate Alarmism

Micaela Burrow
Micaela Burrow
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2020 6:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Environmentalist Censored for Opposing Climate Alarmism

Source: (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Environmental policy expert and founder of the group Environmental Progress Michael Shellengerger’s book, “Apocalypse Now,” reached 7th on Amazon after a turbulent week in the media world. The book parses out the facts on climate change from the climate alarmism Shellengerget claims pervades mainstream media. 

He begins an article published the day before his book release:

“On behalf of environmentalists everywhere, I would like to formally apologize for the climate scare we created over the last 30 years. Climate change is happening. It’s just not the end of the world. It’s not even our most serious environmental problem.”

While numerous scientists and environmental policy advocates have praised “Apocalypse Now,” the countercultural assertions of Shellenberger’s article drew ire from the media.

Forbes had originally published the article but removed it “because it violated our editorial guidelines around self-promotion,” Forbes told the Guardian Australia in an article on Shellenberger.

The piece associates Shellenberger with conservative media and the Nuclear Energy Institute, but Shellenberger has asserted financial independence. According to the article, many scientists agree with the propositions of his book but are concerned that it would cause others to be insufficiently concerned about climate change and therefore should not be promoted.

Shellenberger wrote letters requesting the editors of the Guardian and the Sydney Morning Herald, which had also expressed interest in publishing an article about Shellenberger, perform ethics investigations on their reporters. 

On Tuesday, Shellenberger announced that Facebook’s "Climate Feeback" fact-checking committee had elected to censor his article from the platform

Critics have accused Environmental Progress of effectively functioning as a pro-nuclear lobby group. However, the website lists each of the organization’s donors, arguing that "our strategy depends on our financial independence."

The objective of Environmental Progress is to “[fight] for clean power and energy justice to achieve nature and prosperity for all,” according to the website’s main page.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Flynn Lawyer: The DOJ Has Yet to Hand Over Memo That Stuck a Knife in the Heart of this Witch Hunt
Matt Vespa
Vox Writer Calls Out Editor for Supporting Free Speech, Says She Feels Less Safe at Work...But Don't Fire Him
Matt Vespa
Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo Mock 'Right-Wing Machine' for Worrying About Rising Crime Rates
Julio Rosas
Joe Biden Says Police Have 'Become the Enemy,' 'Absolutely' Should Defund Them
Katie Pavlich
'Jobs, Jobs, Jobs:' McEnany Highlights USMCA, Confirms President Trump's Commitment to Reopening Schools
Reagan McCarthy
'Sowing Division and Distrust:' Sen. Loeffler Eviscerates Stacey Abrams
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular