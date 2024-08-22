What the Hell Fell Out of Nancy Pelosi's Pants When She Walked Onto the DNC Stage

A strange white square fell out of Nancy Pelosi's pants and onto the stage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention when she spoke Wednesday night.

As the Speaker Emerita took the stage to endorse Kamala Harris, what looked like a piece of toilet paper dropped from Pelosi's pant leg and plopped on the ground below. The interrupted entrance even prompted Pelosi to pause and peer at it, looking back at the unidentified flying object she left behind.

Lmao she felt it too, look at her lookin back pic.twitter.com/4Dqotu6CQi — Jay | The Midwest Dad | (@JC_Midwest) August 22, 2024

What was that mystery item?

Some speculated it was the aftermath of the 84-year-old forgetting to flush her bathroom tissue after wiping.

Others joked it was "the chloroform rag she used on Joe Biden," referencing the role she played in Biden's ouster.

Could it have been something much more respectable like a handkerchief?

Maybe it was one of Tim Walz's tampons.

Whatever it was, it certainly had some heft to it, since it thudded to the floor, meaning it more likely was a notecard rather than 10-ply toilet paper.

A source "familiar with Pelosi's appearance" emerged out of the woodwork to set the record straight, telling The New York Post that the paper product was, indeed, just notes of her speech "folded up."

However, when the godson of Harris, Alexander Hudlin, came in contact with it minutes later, his shoe turned over the article, revealing a shape that thickened the mystery, one that was not as rectangular as previously discerned, a crumbled, complex unknown.

Decide for yourself. Here's a slow-mo version a writer for Not The Bee made:

Either way, mainstream media networks, for the most part, cut out the senior moment.

Following her on-stage dropping, Pelosi proceeded to declare, "I know that Vice President Harris is ready to take us to new heights," praising her for "quickly securing the nomination with dignity and grace."