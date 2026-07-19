Here Are the Two Dems Who Dropped Out of the Contest to Replace Graham Platner in ME Senate Race

The Democrat candidate pool to replace Graham Platner in Maine’s Senate race just got smaller: two candidates decided to drop out on Sunday, though I wouldn’t call them top-tier people, as NBC News did. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Nirav Shah announced they’re suspending their campaigns amid a consolidation around Troy Jackson. He’s expected to be named Platner’s replacement at the upcoming convention this week (via NBC News):

Democrat Nirav Shah suspends campaign for US Senate in Maine and endorses Troy Jackson pic.twitter.com/8nxdIdrV1q

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and physician Nirav Shah, a former top public health official in the state, both announced they would be leaving the race.

Bellows made her announcement Sunday morning, while Shah exited the race Sunday evening after Democrats across the state selected delegates to next week’s state nominating convention. Jackson quickly established a seemingly insurmountable advantage in delegates as his supporters swept counties throughout the state.

Delegates at next week’s convention will select a new nominee to take on GOP Sen. Susan Collins, after primary winner Graham Platner abruptly ended his campaign last week after a sexual assault allegation, which he denied.

In a nod to Jackson’s strong showing this weekend, Shah threw his support behind the former legislator.

“To Maine Democrats: Susan Collins will not be defeated without a united Democratic Party. And we cannot unite without treating one another with respect,” Shah said in a statement. “No matter whom you supported in this race, I urge us all to remember that in the weeks ahead.”

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Maine Beer Company founder Dan Kleban also ended his Senate bid Sunday night, saying in a statement that it has “become clear from the county nominating meetings that we lack a path forward.”

Kleban signaled support for Jackson as well, saying, “From the very beginning, my focus has been on defeating Susan Collins. I will do whatever I can between now and November to help Troy Jackson finally achieve that goal.”