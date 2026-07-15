Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a U.S. Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal.

The most insufferable daytime program promotes the dullest political views and also doesn’t understand what words mean. You knew the ladies of The View were eager to weaponize DEI against the GOP. The problem is they can’t because a) they don’t know what it means, b) they’re basically morons to start with.

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Co-host Sunny Hostin expressed her frustration that Darline Graham was appointed to serve the remainder of her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, term in office. She is now the first woman senator, and Hostin found that upsetting. It escalated into a silly woman's discussion that only alcohol can make tolerable:

Sunny Hostin attacks South Carolina for Darline Graham being their first female senator, and says there's something "fundamentally wrong" with the state. She suggests doctors can't be senators.

She and Joy Behar call the appointment "the very definition of a DEI [hire]" and an… pic.twitter.com/MxaSry6HAS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 15, 2026

SUNNY HOSTIN: I don't love it. I don't love it. You know, she'll be the first woman to be a U.S. senator in South Carolina in his the history of the state. And I think that that's just -- it's just fundamentally wrong that South Carolina just couldn't elect a woman and this is the only way that it was done. I think the experience does matter. And while she is a certified optician and while she has done great work in that field, I don't think that she should be representing the people of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. I just don't. JOY BEHAR: It's this the very definition of a DEI? SUNNY HOSTIN: Correct! correct! It's everything that the Republican Party stands against! Everything! Everything! [Applause] It's DEI. Nepotism. All these things thrown in together. And, you know, at this very same time Pete Hegseth blocked more promotions for women in particular for women of color to become admirals. And so this is happening. I feel like our government is fundamentally broken and I just -- I disagree -- I disagree with this. BEHAR: I agree with you. It's not like taking over your mother's job at McDonald's. HOSTIN: Yeah, it's not. BEHAR: You're running -- HOSTIN: It's the U.S. Senate. BEHAR: You're in government. You have to know what you're doing. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: You guys are putting too much stock in who's currently in Congress. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yeah, you got a point.

Hostin also took the word of Trump deranged Steve Schmidt as total proof that Graham was a bad man. No one cares about what he says, but it works for a show and its hosts who do the bare minimum:

Of course, Sunny Hostin has to be nasty and attack a dead man and claims he "betrayed his country for power."

She does it by hiding behind the comments of Steve Schmidt, a sad and mentally broken man:



"Steve Schmidt, who's a political strategist and worked on the John McCain… pic.twitter.com/2zwQS4axIQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 13, 2026

Also, Joy, that’s not a DEI situation, lady. As always, no substance. Just whiny Hostin being a grade-A moron like she usually is. Also, please understand history, ladies. This isn’t new. Family members have always been tapped to serve out terms in office.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

After Mel Carnahan (the former Democrat

governor of Missouri) died in a plane crash in October 2000 while running for the U.S. Senate, he won the election posthumously.



Following his victory, his widow, Jean Carnahan, was appointed by the acting governor to fill the vacant… pic.twitter.com/w44aNJQUwE — 🌻🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🧡Pro USA & Israel Reagan Republican (@lou_twin) July 13, 2026

Good lord you are ignorant!



When Mel Carnahan (D-MO) — died in a plane crash in October 2000 his widow Jean Carnahan was appointed to the seat.



Hale Boggs (D-LA) — House Majority Leader died in a plane crash in 1972; his widow Lindy Boggs took his place and served until 1991.… https://t.co/n5T7cRGCmY — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) July 14, 2026

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