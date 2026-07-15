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Tipsheet

Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a U.S. Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a U.S. Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal.
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The most insufferable daytime program promotes the dullest political views and also doesn’t understand what words mean. You knew the ladies of The View were eager to weaponize DEI against the GOP. The problem is they can’t because a) they don’t know what it means, b) they’re basically morons to start with. 

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Co-host Sunny Hostin expressed her frustration that Darline Graham was appointed to serve the remainder of her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, term in office. She is now the first woman senator, and Hostin found that upsetting. It escalated into a silly woman's discussion that only alcohol can make tolerable:

SUNNY HOSTIN: I don't love it. I don't love it. You know, she'll be the first woman to be a U.S. senator in South Carolina in his the history of the state. And I think that that's just -- it's just fundamentally wrong that South Carolina just couldn't elect a woman and this is the only way that it was done.

I think the experience does matter. And while she is a certified optician and while she has done great work in that field, I don't think that she should be representing the people of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. I just don't.

JOY BEHAR: It's this the very definition of a DEI?

SUNNY HOSTIN: Correct! correct! It's everything that the Republican Party stands against! Everything! Everything!

[Applause]

It's DEI. Nepotism. All these things thrown in together.

And, you know, at this very same time Pete Hegseth blocked more promotions for women in particular for women of color to become admirals. And so this is happening. I feel like our government is fundamentally broken and I just -- I disagree -- I disagree with this.

BEHAR: I agree with you. It's not like taking over your mother's job at McDonald's.

HOSTIN: Yeah, it's not.

BEHAR: You're running -- 

HOSTIN: It's the U.S. Senate.

BEHAR: You're in government. You have to know what you're doing.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: You guys are putting too much stock in who's currently in Congress.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yeah, you got a point.

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REPUBLICAN PARTY SOUTH CAROLINA SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

Hostin also took the word of Trump deranged Steve Schmidt as total proof that Graham was a bad man. No one cares about what he says, but it works for a show and its hosts who do the bare minimum:

Also, Joy, that’s not a DEI situation, lady. As always, no substance. Just whiny Hostin being a grade-A moron like she usually is. Also, please understand history, ladies. This isn’t new. Family members have always been tapped to serve out terms in office. 

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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