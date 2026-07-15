NYTimes: That Lindsey Graham Had Some Trouble With the Blacks, You Know

One of the most refreshing aspects of Senator Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) passing, if I may say so, was the warm, heartfelt praise for the South Carolina Republican, which is rarely seen these days. Many Democrats shared funny stories and sincere words about a man they deeply admired. It became easier to ignore the trolls. Graham’s personality helped bridge divides, and with his experience and institutional knowledge, he was an invaluable member of the Senate GOP caucus. Everyone loved Lindsey.

Advertisement





But someone had to be that person at the party, and that person is The New York Times, which decided to use Graham’s passing to criticize how poorly he did with black voters. Seriously? Black southern Democrats didn’t vote Republican—I had no idea. Dear Lord, people:

Over Senator Lindsey Graham’s decades of political service, he charmed many people at home, in Washington and overseas, even if they disagreed with him on politics and policy. But in South Carolina, where politics remain racially polarized, he was often at odds with one constituency: Black voters, who make up about a quarter of the electorate. Mr. Graham won only 6 percent of their votes in 2020, according to exit polls. More recently, about 10 percent of Black voters said they approved of how he was handling his job as senator, according to a May Citadel poll. Those voters remain overwhelmingly supportive of Democratic candidates. “Black folks didn’t elect Graham — not in this red state,” said Elder James Johnson III, the founder of the National Racial Justice Network, a civil rights nonprofit in North Charleston, S.C. “He just wasn’t a household name in the Black community.”

This is trash. Until Donald Trump, Republicans never did well with black voters. So, what is the point of this piece, other than to imply poorly that Graham was a racist, or that his legacy is less because he couldn’t get double-digit support? It’s not. Sorry, your side got saddled with a Nazi oyster farmer in Maine, NYT, who, despite his departure from that Senate race because of a rape allegation, which was another story you botched, but that’s not really an excuse to go ‘hey, Graham did bad with black voters,’ or something.

You look ridiculous, especially considering what some of the hardcore liberal members of the Democratic Party have said about the late Sen. Graham. I would say read the room, but that would require a bit of social awareness and cognitive ability, which are lacking in this hit piece.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.