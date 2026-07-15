Kamala Harris' Trainwreck Speech to WNBA Players Reminds Us Why We're Thankful She's Not President

Former Vice President Kamala Harris should step back. I know she’s approached Zohran Mamdani about how to connect with progressive voters in what many see as her testing waters for 2028. I don’t think even the most committed leftists would want her as the face of the Democrats in the next election, especially after that poorly received speech to WNBA players in their locker room, which was a disaster. First, it made no sense. Second, no one watches this league — it would get better ratings if it showcased the WNBA’s true star, Caitlin Clark. Third, why is she speaking to them as if they’re campaign volunteers? It was a lost opportunity, and she threw up a brick (via PJ Media):

Kamala Harris gave a locker room speech to a WNBA team that made zero sense and then led a together cheer with them. This league has still never had a team visit the White House with Trump in office. pic.twitter.com/cwjA9mRjzK

Following the Sparks' 102-87 win over the Chicago Sky, Kamala made her way to the team's locker room to share a few words with the players. In her brief remarks, she praised the growth the WNBA has seen in recent years (though she didn’t thank Caitlin Clark) and congratulated the team, not just for the win, but for what she called the players' broader impact.

"You are having an incredible impact. I travel our country; young girls, boys, people of every gender, background, race, watch the W and understand how inspiring it is," Kamala said in her speech.

Every gender? Good lord, how many different leagues will the NBA have to subsidize now?

"So keep doing what you're doing,” Kamala continued. “You guys are impacting people who you will never meet, people who may never know your name or mine, but they are aware of what you are doing. And it is giving them a sense of their value and their dignity and what they have a right to expect from this world. So, congratulations on this game, but congratulations, as much as anything else, for the path you guys are charting. It is extraordinary to watch."

[…]

Emily Compagno tore into the speech Monday night on The Five, and she didn't hold back.

"I feel like there should be a global policy against having her anywhere near a locker room pregame," Compagno said on The Five. "Because I can think of nothing more deflating than listening to her and what she has to say. Sophie Cunningham did more for the WNBA in her two seconds of being a ring girl at the UFC fight, which was so explosive and awesome, than the vice president. I feel sorry for those women who are actually seeking any type of inspiration from her."

As Compagno went in, the Fox News chyron running at the bottom of the screen did some of the work for her. It read "Kamala Airballs Her WNBA Speech," which is the kind of headline you can't buy and definitely can't spin.