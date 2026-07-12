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Tipsheet

Did NBC News Reveal the Cause of Death for Sen. Lindsey Graham?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 12, 2026 6:55 AM
Did NBC News Reveal the Cause of Death for Sen. Lindsey Graham?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Cam reported earlier this morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has passed away. No official cause of death was provided, though NBC News obtained police scanner audio showing emergency vehicles responding to the South Carolina Republican’s DC residence for a “cardiac” event. This information is still subject to change, but it could explain the sudden and tragic events of this morning. Sen. Graham was expected to be a guest on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday (via NBC News):

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Graham died Saturday night “from a brief and sudden illness,” his office said in a statement.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement continued.

Graham was chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and was seeking a fifth six-year Senate term in November. He was one of the most well-known members of the chamber and a key voice within the party on defense and international affairs.

Emergency personnel responded to a call for “cardiac arrest” at Graham’s Capitol Hill home on Saturday night, according to police scanner audio obtained by NBC News.

Photographs reviewed by NBC News show that paramedics carried a person on a stretcher from Graham’s home to an awaiting ambulance. Police cars and fire trucks were also on site.

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Thoughts and prayers with the family of Sen. Graham. 

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