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The Trump Administration Just Subpoenaed Some NYT Reporters. Here's Why.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 11, 2026 1:45 AM
The Trump Administration Just Subpoenaed Some NYT Reporters. Here's Why.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump fired the remaining members of the Election Assistance Commission, which was likely to upset the Left when they learned of it. Now, the Trump administration has issued subpoenas to several New York Times reporters regarding their coverage of the new Air Force One (via NYT):

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The Trump administration issued subpoenas on Friday to several journalists for The New York Times, after the news outlet reported this week on security concerns involving President Trump’s new Qatari-donated Air Force One.

The subpoenas — which seek to force the reporters to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday — were an extraordinary escalation in President Trump’s efforts to threaten and intimidate independent news organizations.

In some cases, the subpoenas were delivered by federal agents who showed up at reporters’ homes.

The Times denounced the administration’s actions.

“The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects,” said David McCraw, The Times’s top newsroom lawyer, in a statement on Friday evening.

[…]

The subpoenas contain few specifics, asking only that the journalists testify “in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law.” They were issued by Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan. Mr. Clayton, who leads one of the country’s most prominent law enforcement offices, was recently nominated by Mr. Trump to serve as director of national intelligence.

Representatives for the White House and the U.S. attorney in Manhattan did not immediately respond to inquiries on Friday evening.

The Times journalists who received subpoenas included Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt, who reported on Wednesday that Mr. Trump had departed Turkey on the old Air Force One as a security precaution at the urging of the Secret Service. On Thursday, The Times reported that the new Air Force One, a Qatari-donated Boeing 747-8, lacked some of the advanced security features of the older aircraft, including antimissile capabilities. Both articles cited sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY QATAR THE NEW YORK TIMES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

You know, Trump has faced multiple assassination attempts. The Iranians want to kill him, and maybe writing about alleged sensitive information, like the claim that the new presidential plane doesn’t supposedly have adequate security measures, could land them in trouble.. 

These guys aren’t going to the gulags; simmer down regarding how this is an attack on the press. It’s not. It’s them being stupid and having to answer some questions about reporting that, to be frank, might be total bunk. Also, are they trying to provoke someone into firing missiles at Air Force One?

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