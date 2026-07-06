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New Fed Report Shows How Joe Biden's Illegal Alien Invasion Brutalized Our Economy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 06, 2026 7:00 AM
New Fed Report Shows How Joe Biden's Illegal Alien Invasion Brutalized Our Economy
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We know what happens when illegal aliens are deported: rents spike, home prices surge, schools become overcrowded, and wages fall. The Federal Reserve is releasing a new report that shows the damage caused by Joe Biden’s illegal alien influx and how deportations are restoring economic balance. Fox Business broke the news first.

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The paper, published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, combines immigration court records with government administrative data to measure how the unprecedented wave of illegal immigration between 2021 and 2024 affected local labor and housing markets.

The authors caution the study is a preliminary draft circulated for professional comment and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas or the Federal Reserve System.

Researchers found the influx of illegal immigrants boosted employment with little measurable effect on wages but significantly increased housing demand.

[…]

The economists estimate unauthorized immigrant worker flows accounted for about 30% of employment growth, roughly 30% of home-price growth, and about 20% of rent growth in the average metropolitan area between March 2021 and March 2024. 

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ECONOMY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The Trump administration is trying to reverse that trend, which is the open border nightmare that Biden created. 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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