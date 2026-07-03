VIP
Why the Left Hates America
Why the Left Hates America
Townhall Celebrates America 250
Townhall Celebrates America 250
Why This Old 1984 Photo of the Statue of Liberty Provides Some Great Nostalgia for America 250
Why This Old 1984 Photo of the Statue of Liberty Provides Some Great...
How an Italian Artist Commemorated America's 250th Birthday. It's Pretty Cool.
How an Italian Artist Commemorated America's 250th Birthday. It's Pretty Cool.
What's Going on With Mitch McConnell?
What's Going on With Mitch McConnell?
The Reactions to the Empire State Building Climbers Were Better Than Whatever the Hell They Did Here
The Reactions to the Empire State Building Climbers Were Better Than Whatever the...
The Heroes Who Made July 4 Possible
The Heroes Who Made July 4 Possible
Congress Can Still Ban Birthright Citizenship. Here's How.
Congress Can Still Ban Birthright Citizenship. Here's How.
I Was Against It Before I Was Against It
I Was Against It Before I Was Against It
The Working Families Tax Cuts Actually Work for Families
The Working Families Tax Cuts Actually Work for Families
America's Multicultural Miracle
America's Multicultural Miracle
Fate of America: Our 250th Birthday Is Both a Great Accomplishment and Grim Portent
Fate of America: Our 250th Birthday Is Both a Great Accomplishment and Grim...
250 Years of American Audacity
250 Years of American Audacity
23 States Are Out of Excuses After Supreme Court Ruling on Women’s Sports
23 States Are Out of Excuses After Supreme Court Ruling on Women’s Sports
Tipsheet

Unhinged Lib: Trump Supporters Make Me Want to Burn the American Flag

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 03, 2026 6:50 AM
Unhinged Lib: Trump Supporters Make Me Want to Burn the American Flag
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Again, these people just hate America. It’s funny that in 2020, they were all saying ‘you must love your country even when your candidate loses’ or something, and now they act like this. The Left is still in knots over patriots being in control. It’s to the point where they’re now backing those with Nazi tattoos for Senate, and folks who think we deserved the 9/11 attacks. It’s madness. 

Advertisement

And leave it to Bravo star, podcaster, and nutjob extraordinaire Jennifer Welch to say that she feels like burning American flags because of Trump supporters. That’s right, honey. Throw a temper tantrum because there are people with differing opinions. Oh, and we’re the majority in case you didn’t notice, so guzzle down that white wine and scream into the microphone. Because when you’re done with all of that, we’re still going to be here.

There really isn't much to add here. What a lunatic.

Happy Independence Day, patriots. Don’t be like Jenny. 

Recommended

The New Socialists—Elite, Ungrateful, and Toxic As Ever Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Related:

CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA USA

Also, Trump derangement syndrome should be classified as a real medical condition at this point.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The New Socialists—Elite, Ungrateful, and Toxic As Ever Victor Davis Hanson
More Antifa Terrorists Were Just Sentenced in Texas Amy Curtis
I Was Against It Before I Was Against It Alan Joseph Bauer
What's Going on With Mitch McConnell? Matt Vespa
Congress Can Still Ban Birthright Citizenship. Here's How. Josh Hammer
Why This Old 1984 Photo of the Statue of Liberty Provides Some Great Nostalgia for America 250 Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The New Socialists—Elite, Ungrateful, and Toxic As Ever Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement