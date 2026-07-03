Unhinged Lib: Trump Supporters Make Me Want to Burn the American Flag

Again, these people just hate America. It’s funny that in 2020, they were all saying ‘you must love your country even when your candidate loses’ or something, and now they act like this. The Left is still in knots over patriots being in control. It’s to the point where they’re now backing those with Nazi tattoos for Senate, and folks who think we deserved the 9/11 attacks. It’s madness.

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And leave it to Bravo star, podcaster, and nutjob extraordinaire Jennifer Welch to say that she feels like burning American flags because of Trump supporters. That’s right, honey. Throw a temper tantrum because there are people with differing opinions. Oh, and we’re the majority in case you didn’t notice, so guzzle down that white wine and scream into the microphone. Because when you’re done with all of that, we’re still going to be here.

Jennifer Welch says that she "kinda wants to burn a [US] flag" because of Trump supporters.



Imagine having this insane level of TDS... pic.twitter.com/n2eu6M5dUn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2026

were never getting passed 0 pic.twitter.com/xAWEoenzBz — Vinny🇺🇸🪖🐊 (@FLVinny) July 2, 2026

There really isn't much to add here. What a lunatic.

Happy Independence Day, patriots. Don’t be like Jenny.

Also, Trump derangement syndrome should be classified as a real medical condition at this point.

RACISM: Jennifer Welch claims that blacks and Muslims are smarter and better looking than whites. pic.twitter.com/lGBV8RxvN5 — @amuse (@amuse) June 29, 2026

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