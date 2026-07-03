How an Italian Artist Commemorated America's 250th Birthday. It's Pretty Cool.

An Italian artist, Dario Gambarin, known for his earthwork pieces, had a pretty neat work of art to commemorate America’s 250th birthday. Using a tractor, he wrote, "UNITED," "WE STAND," "AMERICA'S 250th," and the dates "1776–2026” in the field.

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Italian artist honors America's 250th anniversary with massive display in a wheat field pic.twitter.com/qhRjYq75Xo — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2026

He’s done other works, like making an Eiffel Tower for the 2024 Olympics, and yes, he did some for Greta Thunberg, but we’ll ignore those.

Italian land artist Dario Gambarin paid tribute to Pablo Picasso by carving out a giant portrait to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of the Spanish painter pic.twitter.com/x1QC1ZMQib — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2023

To mark the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death, Dario Gambarin set out to honor the artist’s legacy in the best way he knew how: Using a tractor. https://t.co/HQ35G8Uyzs — Smithsonian Magazine (@SmithsonianMag) April 18, 2023

Italian land-artist Dario Gambarin has drawn a massive Eiffel Tower over several fields in recognition of the upcoming Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Olyp7a8dn8 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2024

In commemoration of the Tokyo Games, which begin Friday, land artist Dario Gambarin ploughed a depiction of the gate of Tokyo’s Meiji Jingu Shinto shrine and the five Olympic rings into an Italian cropfield. pic.twitter.com/iBPWvIePUJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2021

Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day. Stay cool out there if you’re venturing to Washington DC for the fireworks. It’s brutally hot here, folks.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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