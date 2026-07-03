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How an Italian Artist Commemorated America's 250th Birthday. It's Pretty Cool.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 03, 2026 6:55 AM
How an Italian Artist Commemorated America's 250th Birthday. It's Pretty Cool.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

An Italian artist, Dario Gambarin, known for his earthwork pieces, had a pretty neat work of art to commemorate America’s 250th birthday. Using a tractor, he wrote, "UNITED," "WE STAND," "AMERICA'S 250th," and the dates "1776–2026” in the field. 

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He’s done other works, like making an Eiffel Tower for the 2024 Olympics, and yes, he did some for Greta Thunberg, but we’ll ignore those. 

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ENTERTAINMENT HISTORY ITALY USA AMERICA 250

Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day. Stay cool out there if you’re venturing to Washington DC for the fireworks. It’s brutally hot here, folks. 

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. 

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