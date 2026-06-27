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Tipsheet

Why Janice Dean Got Forced Into Retirement

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 27, 2026 6:00 AM
Why Janice Dean Got Forced Into Retirement
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

A longtime fixture on Fox News is departing, but not by choice. Sadly, health concerns have compelled Janice Dean to retire. Dean, who co-hosted Fox and Friends, dedicated over a generation to the network. Her 22-year stint was cut short because of complications from multiple sclerosis. Dean said in a video posted on Twitter that she tried numerous treatments to manage her symptoms, but on the doctor's orders, she was advised to step away (via NY Post):

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Janice Dean, the longtime “Fox & Friends” meteorologist, announced on Thursday that she is stepping away after 22 years, saying her multiple sclerosis has progressed to the point that she can no longer handle the punishing schedule.

“For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet, and the stress of broadcasting live,” Dean said in a video message posted to X, adding that “getting up at 2:30 in the morning” is hard “especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis.”

“Ultimately, my symptoms progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role, and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health,” she said.

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What a career, Ms. Dean. We wish you well. 

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