Why Janice Dean Got Forced Into Retirement

A longtime fixture on Fox News is departing, but not by choice. Sadly, health concerns have compelled Janice Dean to retire. Dean, who co-hosted Fox and Friends, dedicated over a generation to the network. Her 22-year stint was cut short because of complications from multiple sclerosis. Dean said in a video posted on Twitter that she tried numerous treatments to manage her symptoms, but on the doctor's orders, she was advised to step away (via NY Post):

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I know so many of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Please know I’ve read your comments, prayers and words of support and kindness. It meant the world to me.



Goodbyes are hard. But they are necessary before you can meet again…



Love,



JD ☀️

￼ pic.twitter.com/S3moZdN5HN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 25, 2026

America loves @JaniceDean who is not only a superstar on @FoxNews but more importantly is a great friend and role model. Best wishes and prayers for Janice on her next chapter of happiness and family. https://t.co/35lr3zvGFz — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 25, 2026

Janice Dean, the longtime “Fox & Friends” meteorologist, announced on Thursday that she is stepping away after 22 years, saying her multiple sclerosis has progressed to the point that she can no longer handle the punishing schedule. “For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet, and the stress of broadcasting live,” Dean said in a video message posted to X, adding that “getting up at 2:30 in the morning” is hard “especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis.” “Ultimately, my symptoms progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role, and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health,” she said.

What a career, Ms. Dean. We wish you well.

🚨Sad News: Fox & Friends senior meteorologist Janice Dean has announced she is officially stepping away from the network after 22 years due to advancing health challenges from multiple sclerosis (MS) pic.twitter.com/az0unEB2sd — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 25, 2026

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