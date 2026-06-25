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Tipsheet

Old Bill Maher Clip Absolutely Roasts Larry David's 'Ashamed to Be an American' Line

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2026 6:50 AM
Old Bill Maher Clip Absolutely Roasts Larry David's 'Ashamed to Be an American' Line
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David isn’t proud to be an American because there was a UFC fight on the White House grounds. The man behind Curb Your Enthusiasm, who used to be funny, is quickly having his talents wasted as he’s engulfed by anti-Trump hatred. Get over it, man (via Mediaite):

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Larry David had some extremely strong criticism of President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 fight card — which was staged at the White House earlier this month.

Speaking with Variety at the red carpet premiere of his new HBO show Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, the comedy icon gave a scorching response when asked for his thoughts the UFC event.

“It was a travesty,” David said. “What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American.”

David wrote a terrible op-ed in The New York Times, where he criticized comedian and HBO host Bill Maher for having dinner with Donald Trump, including a Hitler comparison in the piece. In an older clip, Maher had previously said he invited David to be on his show, but he always claimed he didn’t have the intelligence to be a guest. Well, he proved him right. 

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Alan Dershowitz also cooked David, calling him a mean, intolerant man.

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