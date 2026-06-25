Old Bill Maher Clip Absolutely Roasts Larry David's 'Ashamed to Be an American' Line

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David isn’t proud to be an American because there was a UFC fight on the White House grounds. The man behind Curb Your Enthusiasm, who used to be funny, is quickly having his talents wasted as he’s engulfed by anti-Trump hatred. Get over it, man (via Mediaite):

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#LarryDavid says President Donald Trump's UFC fight at the White House made him "embarrassed to be an American." pic.twitter.com/zFlCfeOwyG — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2026

Larry David had some extremely strong criticism of President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 fight card — which was staged at the White House earlier this month. Speaking with Variety at the red carpet premiere of his new HBO show Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, the comedy icon gave a scorching response when asked for his thoughts the UFC event. “It was a travesty,” David said. “What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American.”

David wrote a terrible op-ed in The New York Times, where he criticized comedian and HBO host Bill Maher for having dinner with Donald Trump, including a Hitler comparison in the piece. In an older clip, Maher had previously said he invited David to be on his show, but he always claimed he didn’t have the intelligence to be a guest. Well, he proved him right.

💥Bill Maher *ROASTS* Larry David over his TDS🤣



"Every year, I used to ask Larry David to do 'Real Time' — and he'd always say, 'Bill, I can't. I'm not smart enough about politics to do your show.'"



"Yeah, I get that now."



CROWD: 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/fGMtihBXr8 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 24, 2026

Alan Dershowitz also cooked David, calling him a mean, intolerant man.

🔥Alan Dershowitz *TORCHES* ex-friend Larry David🔥



“The minute I defended Trump, he started screaming at me, saying I was despicable and horrible … he’s a mean, nasty man and he can’t tolerate contact with people who have a different point of view."pic.twitter.com/OUXyRz6gnr — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 24, 2026

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