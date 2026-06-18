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Tipsheet

No Way CNN Did This Regarding the Algae in the Reflecting Pool?!

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 18, 2026 7:00 AM
No Way CNN Did This Regarding the Algae in the Reflecting Pool?!
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Wait, we’ve had months of stories about widespread fraud in Minnesota. We also have reports of Medicaid fraud in Ohio. But CNN chose to focus intensely on... the algae in the reflecting pool

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This isn’t a credible network, and now that Paramount has acquired Warner Brothers, there’s a chance that CBS News’ editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, might be appointed to oversee editorial decisions. It would trigger another liberal meltdown, but sorry, CNN, acting like the Japanese on Okinawa over algae is the peak of anti-Trump media stunts. 

Not only that—they had it tested:

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BARI WEISS CBS NEWS CNN MEDICAID MINNESOTA OHIO

To the shock of no one, it had algae in it. Like, what are we doing? They’ve already pre-treated the water with bleach. It’ll get cleaned up. I just can’t get over the fact that they had the water in the reflecting pool tested. 

What are we doing here, people?

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