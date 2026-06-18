No Way CNN Did This Regarding the Algae in the Reflecting Pool?!

Wait, we’ve had months of stories about widespread fraud in Minnesota. We also have reports of Medicaid fraud in Ohio. But CNN chose to focus intensely on... the algae in the reflecting pool?

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This isn’t a credible network, and now that Paramount has acquired Warner Brothers, there’s a chance that CBS News’ editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, might be appointed to oversee editorial decisions. It would trigger another liberal meltdown, but sorry, CNN, acting like the Japanese on Okinawa over algae is the peak of anti-Trump media stunts.

Not only that—they had it tested:

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool appeared to turn green after algae spread more than a week after $14.2M renovations were completed.



An Interior Department spokesperson said the residual algae is part of the "normal startup process" and they are removing it. "Nanobubblers… pic.twitter.com/J4gGrMxmEP — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 17, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: CNN is being RIPPED for running a full-fledged "independent" investigation into the color of the Reflecting Pool, as if it's a scandal



...CNN is digging deeper into water color than they dug into:

- Hundreds of billions of fraud, a large portion of which is committed… pic.twitter.com/JCmhCZ3F2W — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 17, 2026

To the shock of no one, it had algae in it. Like, what are we doing? They’ve already pre-treated the water with bleach. It’ll get cleaned up. I just can’t get over the fact that they had the water in the reflecting pool tested.

What are we doing here, people?

There is a pro algae protest of three at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool. We’ve reached peak circus. pic.twitter.com/bmOrqThgm7 — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 17, 2026

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