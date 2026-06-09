DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Absolutely Bodied Mikie Sherrill for Lying About ICE Detention Facility
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Absolutely Bodied Mikie Sherrill for Lying About ICE Detent...
Wait, Some Old Lib Boomer Is Suing to Stop Trump's America 250 Event?
Wait, Some Old Lib Boomer Is Suing to Stop Trump's America 250 Event?
Bill Maher: Artists Fleeing America 250 Concert Makes It Seem Like They Hate America
Bill Maher: Artists Fleeing America 250 Concert Makes It Seem Like They Hate...
And This Is Why No One Watches the WNBA Part 675
And This Is Why No One Watches the WNBA Part 675
VIP
Dems Are Going to Get Shucked Hard in Maine
Dems Are Going to Get Shucked Hard in Maine
Republicans Might Deserve to Lose If They Don’t Do Something About Rogue Judges
Republicans Might Deserve to Lose If They Don’t Do Something About Rogue Judges
Does Anybody Have the Answers?
Does Anybody Have the Answers?
Lessons From Graham Platner
Lessons From Graham Platner
Donald J. Trumpberger
Donald J. Trumpberger
You Can’t Fake Real
You Can’t Fake Real
When Students Rise, Tyrants Tremble
When Students Rise, Tyrants Tremble
The Housing Market Needs President Trump’s Solutions
The Housing Market Needs President Trump’s Solutions
Things I Know and Don't Know About a Deal With the Islamic Republic
Things I Know and Don't Know About a Deal With the Islamic Republic
America’s Love Affair With the Drive-in Theater
America’s Love Affair With the Drive-in Theater
Tipsheet

Wait, Did a Dem Senator Really Say This Regarding Justifying Support for Graham Platner?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2026 6:50 AM
Wait, Did a Dem Senator Really Say This Regarding Justifying Support for Graham Platner?
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) isn’t the worst Democrat on the Hill, but this is extreme amnesia. The Democrats have struggled with how to defend their support of Graham Platner, the Maine Democrat with Nazi tattoos, who is now caught up in a sexting scandal and facing accusations of emotional abuse from multiple women. There’s always something with this guy, which is usually a red flag, but Democrats need to win Maine to flip the Senate. So, there’s exceptional linguistic gymnastics going on here. Warner’s explanation is that Trump lowered the bar on character or something (via NYT):

Advertisement

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a centrist Democrat, called the allegations “beyond disturbing” in an appearance Sunday on Fox News. But he said Maine voters would ultimately decide if the accusations were disqualifying.

“If these allegations are true, they’re very troubling,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.” “But I don’t know if they are true or not. I think, frankly, the people in Maine ought to decide that.”

[…]

Mr. Warner, who appeared on several Sunday shows, said that Mr. Platner’s behavior would probably have taken him out of the running in earlier decades, but that President Trump had lowered the bar for candidates’ personal conduct.

“President Trump set a new standard,” Mr. Warner told “This Week” on ABC News, invoking the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Mr. Trump boasted about groping women. “Whether that low standard is what we ought to proceed with is going to be, again, in the hands of the voters.”

Recommended

Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MAINE MARK WARNER GRAHAM PLATNER

Well, one person is very happy about these remarks: former President Bill Clinton. 

I guess the 1990s, Clinton, his credible accusations of rape, and the Monica Lewinsky sessions, some of which included the use of cigars, are omitted here. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Wait, Did CNN Really Just Broadcast This Ahead of Trump's Attendance at the Knicks Game? Matt Vespa
Defense Rests Case After Shocking Day in Karmelo Anthony Trial Joseph Chalfant
Republican Advances to General Election in California Governor's Race Cameron Arcand
Wait, Some Old Lib Boomer Is Suing to Stop Trump's America 250 Event? Matt Vespa
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Absolutely Bodied Mikie Sherrill for Lying About ICE Detention Facility Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement